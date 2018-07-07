WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is Turkey banking on its construction megaprojects?
Turkish government has ambitious plans to lift the country into the top 10 in the next five years. To accomplish that, they're turning to the construction sector, in the form of megaprojects. Guests: Hakan Akbas Senior Advisor Albright Stonebridge Group in Turkey Ahmet Vefik Alp Professor of Architecture and City Planning International Academy of Architecture
Why is Turkey banking on its construction megaprojects?
July 7, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us