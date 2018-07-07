July 7, 2018
Why is Turkey banking on its construction megaprojects?
Turkish government has ambitious plans to lift the country into the top 10 in the next five years. To accomplish that, they're turning to the construction sector, in the form of megaprojects. Guests: Hakan Akbas Senior Advisor Albright Stonebridge Group in Turkey Ahmet Vefik Alp Professor of Architecture and City Planning International Academy of Architecture
