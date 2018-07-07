July 7, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Sales of pet tech products booming in US | Money Talks
Advances in technology and artificial intelligence have the pet industry purring. The increasing availability of high-tech gadgets has seen pet owners in the US spend millions of dollars a year on their furry friends. In the latest in our series on Silicon Valley, William Denselow reports from San Francisco on how AI is unleashing animal spirits there.
