Trump's solar tariffs threaten thousands of US jobs | Money Talks
At the start of the year, the US imposed 30% tariffs on imported solar panels. A few major players in the US industry lobbied for the taxes to protect themselves against foreign competition. These were among the first punitive tariffs in what has escalated into a global trade war. In the latest part of our series looking at Silicon Valley, William Denselow went to Cupertino, California, to see what effect these tariffs are having on one of America's most promising sunrise industries.
July 7, 2018
July 7, 2018
