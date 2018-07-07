July 7, 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue: Ex-Thai Navy SEAL dies during cave rescue
Authorities in Thailand say twelve boys and their coach trapped inside a cave are not ready for a dangerous dive through the flooded narrow passage. They've all been trapped for almost two weeks. The comments follow the death of a former Thai Navy Seal who was part of the rescue team. He died from a lack of oxygen. John Joe Regan reports.
