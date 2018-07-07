Colombia Elections: FARC worried for their future after election

Former FARC guerrillas in Colombia say they're worried about their future after conservative Ivan Duque won the recent presidential election. He's promised to roll back parts of the landmark 2016 peace agreement. The treaty ended more than 50 years of conflict in the South American nation. But the path to peace has not been smooth, as Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Bogota.