Japan Floods: Dozens dead and missing after record rainfall

More than 80 people have died in flooding in Japan. Dozens are still missing. The torrential rain is finally easing - but millions of people have been forced from their homes and many others are still waiting to be rescued. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the operation 'a race against time'. Arabella Munro reports. #JapanFloods #rainfall #ShinzoAbe