WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to announce pick for Supreme Court
When he was running for US president, Donald Trump released a list of 11 candidates he would consider for a position on the Supreme Court. That list, approved by several conservative groups, helped him clinch the presidency. Now, with a vacancy on the bench, Trump can fulfil another of his campaign promises. And as Sally Ayhan reports, the decision could leave his mark on the Supreme Court for decades.
The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to announce pick for Supreme Court
July 9, 2018
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us