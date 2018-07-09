The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to announce pick for Supreme Court

When he was running for US president, Donald Trump released a list of 11 candidates he would consider for a position on the Supreme Court. That list, approved by several conservative groups, helped him clinch the presidency. Now, with a vacancy on the bench, Trump can fulfil another of his campaign promises. And as Sally Ayhan reports, the decision could leave his mark on the Supreme Court for decades.