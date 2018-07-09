July 9, 2018
Japan Floods: Dozens dead and missing after record rainfall
In Japan, at least a 100 people are presumed to have been killed by severe flooding and landslides. Local media are reporting that 50 others are thought to be missing. In the last few days, some areas in the country have received THREE times the average monthly rainfall. Two million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. TRT World correspondent iolo ap Dafydd has more.
