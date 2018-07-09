India's women

Sexual abuse in India remains widespread despite tightening of rape laws in 2013. And attitudes towards women in rural India are often appalling. A poll ranking India as the worst place to be female consulted 548 experts on women's issues including aid and development professionals, health workers, policy makers, and journalists. So why is the abuse of women in India so hard to tackle?