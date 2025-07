Saudi Arabia's Aramco IPO reportedly stalled | Money Talks

The Wall Street Journal has reported that preparations to list Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco seem to have stalled. Back in October 2016, Money Talks spoke to Aramco's CEO, Amin Nasser. He was optimistic at that time that the listing was on track. We speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris for more.