July 9, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Fallout: British foreign secretary resigns over Brexit
The UK government has been thrown into confusion by the resignation of two senior ministers - Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, and David Davis, the minister in charge of Brexit negotiations. Both said they could not support Prime Minister Theresa May's latest plan for Brexit. Their departures raise serious questions about the future of her leadership. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
