July 10, 2018
Turkey's New Era: Turkish President Erdogan takes oath of office
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been inaugurated as Turkey's first executive president - following snap elections last month. Under the new system, Erdogan receives more power, with the role of prime minister now abolished. Hours later, Erdogan announced the make-up a new streamlined cabinet which included his son-in-law as finance minister. Rachael Ruble reports.
