July 10, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigeria Fishing Industry: Plans to ban imports and boost local production
Fish is a staple food in Africa's most densely populated country - but Nigeria only produces one-third of what it eats. The government wants to boost local fish production and ban fish imports by 2020. But fish farmers say - they need financial support to meet growing demand. Olive Nokey Onokeye reports from Abuja.
Nigeria Fishing Industry: Plans to ban imports and boost local production
Explore