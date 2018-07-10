July 10, 2018
50 years of the Man Booker Prize | Literature | Showcase
It will be a few more months before we find out who made this year's shortlist for the Man Booker Prize. But in the meantime, the literary world is celebrating a milestone in the award's history, crowned with the Golden Man Booker Prize. So we're taking the chance to look back at how it started, how it evolved and what significance it holds today.
