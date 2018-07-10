In Uganda, people will have to pay a tax to use their social media

From Facebook to Twitter, social media has become an everyday part of people's lives around the world. But in Uganda using these platforms just got a little bit harder. At the start of this month the government introduced a 5 cent daily tax on the use of social media. And Ugandans are far from impressed, saying the added cost is an attack on free speech. So is this a legitimate tariff or a way of curtailing dissent? Guest: Nicholas Opiyo Lawyer and founder of the human rights organization Chapter Four Uganda