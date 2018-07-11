WORLD
Who planned an attack on exiled Iranian opposition groups in Paris?
The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran or the MEK hosted their annual conference in Paris this month. Thousands were in attendance including some close to the Trump administration. But the gathering was the target of a foiled bomb plot. The MEK says the Iranian government was responsible, but Tehran considers them a terrorist group and says it was sinister false flag operations. So who was responsible? Guests: Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs analyst Struan Stevenson Former member of the European parliament Borzou Daragahi Journalist
July 11, 2018
