July 11, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Migrant children to be reunited with families
Authorities in the United States have started to reunite some of the children who've been separated from migrant families trying to enter the country illegally. But there are reports that the parents of some of the youngest children were deported from the US while their children were being held in camps. Ben Tornquist reports.
