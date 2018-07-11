July 11, 2018
Futuristic Fashion Design | Fashion | Showcase
Fashion has long evolved from uncomfortable waist-pinching corsets, fur-trimmed cloaks and beehive hairdos and alongside the evolution of style, a revolution has begun in the way many designers and consumers think of the materials used to make what we wear. A group of fashion students from London's Royal College of Art are no exception with the creations displayed at their annual show.
