Bosnia's Serb leader accuses the UK of meddling in upcoming elections

The UK says it will send 40 of its troops to Bosnia Herzgovina to prevent foreign meddling in October's elections. Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, condemned the move, saying it's actually London that's trying to interfere with his country's vote. Guests: Reuf Bajrovic Former Bosnia Herzogovina Energy Minister Neven Andjelic Author of the book 'Bosnia-Herzegovina: The End of a Legacy' Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian diplomat