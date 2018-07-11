Is the UAE torturing prisoners in Yemen?

In recent weeks, the Associated Press has reported on the sexual and physical abuse in Yemen, at locations ranging from Emirati-run military bases to a nightclub operated by a UAE commander. Mixed up in the allegations is the United States, which reportedly has interrogated Al Qaeda suspects at these facilities. Guests: Najib Ghanem Yemeni MP and former health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Yemeni Journalist Michael Page Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division Human Rights Watch