BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Six suspects held in Swiss bribery investigation | Money Talks
It has been two months since former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was voted out of office. Since then investigators from several countries have stepped up their efforts to close in on one of the world's biggest financial scandals. They are trying to track down billions of dollars that disappeared from state investment fund 1MDB. Swiss investigators now say they have a lead on just how much money was stolen from Malaysian taxpayers. We speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
Six suspects held in Swiss bribery investigation | Money Talks
July 11, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us