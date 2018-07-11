Gaza Flotilla: 'Freedom Flotilla' en route to the Gaza Strip

A flotilla of small boats is slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip. On board are activists trying to raise awareness about an Israeli blockade of Gaza that's been in place for more than 10 years. Today, 80 percent of people there rely on humanitarian aid to survive. Our correspondent Francis Collings is on board one of the ships. He explains why it's a journey that carries a great deal of risk.