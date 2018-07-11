July 11, 2018
NATO Summit: Members sign declaration despite disagreements
NATO leaders met for the first day of their summit in Brussels against a backdrop of tension with US President Donald Trump. He accuses European member states of not spending enough on defence and has questioned why the US should continue to pay so much. It didn't take him long to warm to this theme, even calling for a doubling of spending targets, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
