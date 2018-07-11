Srebrenica Genocide: Ceremonies held to mark 23 years since killings

Ceremonies have been held in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica to mark 23 years since the genocide. More than 8-thousand Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serbs forces in the town - which had been designated a UN Safe haven. A funeral was also held, for 35 victims who were only recently identified. Caitlin McGee reports from Srebrenica