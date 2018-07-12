The Trump Presidency: Migrant children to be reunited with families

The US government missed the deadline to reunite the youngest migrant children separated from their parents. More than two thousand children have been taken from their parents since April and it's estimated that 64 children under 5 years old are still waiting to be reunited with their families. Once reunited, the government has said migrant families will be released into the United States wearing ankle bracelet monitors… a policy that reflects the Obama administration's "catch and release" procedure. Alexi Noelle has more from Washington.