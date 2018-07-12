CULTURE
1 MIN READ
The Ocean Plastic Book | Showcase
An estimated 8 million tons of plastic are floating around our oceans, choking the necks and clogging the stomachs of sea life. To bring attention to sandy beaches that are being turned into garbage filled wastelands, Teijin, a Japanese technology company, has come up with an innovative way to turn this waste plastic into something educational. 'How Pippa became the Queen of the Ocean' also referred to as 'The 'Ocean Plastic Book' is a children's story book made entirely from recycled plastic plucked from the world's oceans. We speak to the author, Michael Maria Morgenbesser and the graphic designer of the book, Stefan Wittemann for more on the innovation and intention behind this book.
The Ocean Plastic Book | Showcase
July 12, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us