Can Zimbabwe free itself of corruption?

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his government had recovered 850 million dollars that had been stolen from state funds. But his critics’ say his claims are vague and that it's far too early to say he's lived up to any of his promises. Guests: Nick Mangwana Chairman of the UK chapter of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF party Itai Michael Preston Choto Political Analyst