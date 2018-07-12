July 12, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thailand Cave Rescue: Saved boys in quarantine following rescue
The 12 young members of the Wild Boars football club, and their coach, are recuperating in a Chiang Rai hospital in northern Thailand. An international team of diving experts rescued the boys who had been trapped in a cave since June 23rd. And they seem to be in good spirits, chatting with nurses and making two-finger victory signs. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
Thailand Cave Rescue: Saved boys in quarantine following rescue
Explore