Is Latin America cleaning up corruption?
Latin America is one of the most corrupt regions in the world. But in Mexico there is hope that might change. President elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he’ll clean up the country. Could his stance encourage more countries to follow his lead? Joining us from Mexico City is writer Levi Vonk. At the Roundtable we have Mara Polgovsky from the centre of Latin America studies at the University of Cambridge. Francisco Dominguez, a specialist on Latin America’s political economy at Middlesex University and Lupita Valdez-Castilla from the institute of the Americas at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 12, 2018
