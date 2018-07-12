WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Failed Coup: Coup survivors unsatisfied with court verdict
A Turkish court has sentenced 72 soldiers to life in prison for their role in the 2016 coup attempt. They're part of a larger group who blocked the Bosphorous Bridge in Istanbul. Another group of soldiers got varying sentences between 15 and 17 years in prison. Of the 250 people who died that night, 34 were killed on that bridge. And some relatives of the victims are unsatisfied with the result. Melinda Nucifora has more on this story
Turkey's Failed Coup: Coup survivors unsatisfied with court verdict
July 12, 2018
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us