Peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia | Zschaepe verdict in Germany | Tourist in Egyptian jail

It was a 20-year war that killed thousands of people. But an historic peace deal has brought it to an end. But will peace last? Also Did Germany render justice in the case of a neo-Nazi and the murder of ten people? And did Mona el-Mazbouh's complaint about sexual harassment in Egypt break the law? We debate why she's now serving an 8-year prison sentence