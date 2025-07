My Story: Hasan Hüseyin Alkir

Two years ago this month, here in Turkey, 250 people died during an attempted coup. More than two-thousand were injured. On July the 15th, many civilians took to the streets to oppose the takeover by soldiers trying to overthrow the government. Imam Hasan Huseyin Alkir was one of the people who was injured that night, in Ankara. This is his story.