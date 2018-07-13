July 13, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Bangladesh produces 97% of the drugs it uses | Money Talks
Bangladesh is on its way to becoming one of the world's leading suppliers of generic drugs. Its pharmaceutical industry produces enough medicines to meet 97% of its domestic needs. It also sells to more than 140 countries. But it faces competition from India and China. In the third of our special series on Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury looks at the reasons why the sector is booming.
Bangladesh produces 97% of the drugs it uses | Money Talks
Explore