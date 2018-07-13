July 13, 2018
BIZTECH
E-commerce in Bangladesh remains a challenge despite growth | Money Talks
In recent years, Bangladesh has started to embrace the digital age. The country now has around 2,500 large to medium sized e-commerce companies, The industry is worth around $250 million and growing. But, in the fourth report in our special series from Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury discovered that internet connectivity and computer literacy remain a challenge.
