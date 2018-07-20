BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Trump meets PM May after saying UK in 'turmoil' | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has been given a very British welcome in the UK. It's ranged from tea with Queen Elizabeth to protests involving a giant inflatable Trump baby. And he's waded into a furious debate over British Prime Minister Theresa May's latest proposals over the terms of the UK's exit from the EU. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Stephanie Kelly, Senior Political Economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments and TRT World's Sarah Morice.
Trump meets PM May after saying UK in 'turmoil' | Money Talks
July 20, 2018
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us