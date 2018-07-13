Egypt sentence Lebanese tourist Mona el-Mazbouh to eight years

Egypt sentenced a Lebanese tourist to eight years. Prosecutors say in Mona el-Mazbouh's online description about being harrassed, she insulted Egyptians and the presidency. Meanwhile, jailed activist Amal Fathy has seen her detention extended a fifth time without trial for speaking out against sexual harrassment -- a decision condemened by Amnesty International. Guests Mostafa Ragab Director of Egyptian House London Ahmed Ezzat Researcher at Amnesty International