What will peace with Ethiopia mean for Eritrea?

Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders danced in front of the cameras in a show of unity after a peace deal ended the decades old conflict. But Observers warn there are plenty of hurdles for them to stumble over. Guests: Sirak Bahlbi First Secretary of the Eritrean Embassy in Sweden Daniel Mekonnen Executive Director of the Eritrean Law Society Goitom Gebreluel Africa politics analyst