July 14, 2018
BIZTECH
Bangladesh's traditional sari-weaving industry is dying out | Money Talks
Bangladesh has a tradition of handicrafts and textile design that dates back hundreds of years. Many goods are produced by family-run businesses and then sold to retailers. The products are aimed mainly at a domestic market. But, in the final part of our special series from Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury discovered these artisans now have grander plans.
