Trump in UK: UK, US to strive for ambitious free trade

But as his visit to the UK continues, so does the controversy. Ahead of his meeting with prime minister Theresa May, he gave an interview to a British tabloid. In it, Trump cast doubt on future trade relations, criticising the prime minister's plans for brexit. He also said immigration was damaging European culture. It was an awkward start to the day, to say the least. Simon Mcgregor-Wood has more.