July 14, 2018
Iran Nuclear Deal: Three years since Iran nuclear deal was signed
This week marks three years since the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was signed - but today its future looks bleak. Earlier this year President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, saying it wasn't strong enough. Harry Horton in Washington looks at what's next for the Iran deal, and whether it survive without America's support.
