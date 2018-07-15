July 15, 2018
Trump and Putin to meet amid meddling charges
Trump is preparing for his controversial summit with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin but investigators in the US are continuing to look into their relationship in the run up to the election. On Friday, the US Justice Department charged twelve Russian intelligence officers with interferring in the 2016 US presidential election. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports
