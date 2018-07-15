WORLD
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel retaliates after Hamas rocket attacks
Israel has targeted the Gaza Strip with a series of strikes. It says the targets belonged to Hamas. At least two teenagers were killed and 14 others people injured, in what's being called the biggest attack on Gaza in four years. The strikes came as dozens of missiles were fired by Hamas into Israeli cities, injuring four people. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
July 15, 2018
