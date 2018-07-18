NATO's Future: How will Trump influence the alliance?

Once again the blunt rhetoric and America first policies of President Donald Trump have ruffled political feathers, this time in NATO. Trump is questioning the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s value for money. How will the alliance respond? Joining us from Prague is Martin Michelot, the Deputy Director of the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy, specialising in transatlantic security and NATO policy. Here at the Roundtable is Ulrike Esther Franke from the European Council on Foreign Relations and is concerned Trump is undermining the transatlantic relationship. Also in studio is Sarah Elliot, Chair of Republican Overseas UK who agrees with Trump that NATO members should increase spending. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.