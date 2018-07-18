Surviving Boko Haram: For returnees, home no longer feels like home

Bama used to be a thriving commercial city in northern Nigeria until Boko Haram invaded it in 2014. The terror group killed more than 10-thousand people. More than a hundred thousand people were displaced. It's since been recaptured by the Nigerian military, but survivors of the attack who've chosen to return tell Adesewa Josh it no longer feels like home.