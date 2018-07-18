July 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela on the Edge: Residents depend on family abroad for survival
Venezuelans are increasingly looking for money from abroad to survive. The country is struggling with an economic crisis that the International Monetary Fund predicts will produce inflation of 13 thousand percent this year. Money from abroad has become critical, but as Juan Carlos Lamas reports, not everyone is lucky enough to have friends and family in other countries.
Venezuela on the Edge: Residents depend on family abroad for survival
Explore