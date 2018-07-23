Madrid’s Enchanted Forest | Unusual Art Forms | Showcase

Juan Antonio Pizarraya never forgot Edward Scissorhands and drew inspiration from the onscreen character for his magical forest. The "El Bosque Encantado" park, located just outside Madrid, is Pizarraya’s prized creation. The Enchanted Forest boasts over 320 sculptures spread over 30 thousand square meters. Showcase takes a look at this magical park.