The War in Syria: People return home to Morek despite devastation
It takes about five seconds to say "400 thousand people have died in the Syrian war". If you were to read out every name, a group of activists who have written them down, says, it would take three days. The dead are the casualties of a war that's now in its eighth year, but those who've survived are also suffering. Almost every place that many people once called home, is now unrecogniseable. Sarah Balter reports.
July 18, 2018
