You know Monet and his world-famous water lilies, but do you know who taught him all that? Monet and Impressionism are almost synonymous but the visionary behind those vibrant-coloured water lilies, didn't start off as a master. Monet began as a student of artist Eugene Boudin and now Madrid's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is allowing art lovers to appreciate the works of the master and pupil - side by side. To find out more on how these two master painters affected each others aesthetic when it came to their work, we speak to Juan Angel Lopez-Manzanares. Juan is the curator of the Monet-Boudin exhibition at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza.
July 18, 2018
