WORLD
1 MIN READ
With Nawaz Sharif in jail, is Imran Khan going to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Imran Khan challenged Nawaz Sharif's position as Prime Minister in court after leaked documents revealed that Sharif and his family had undisclosed offshore holdings worth millions of dollars. Pakistan's Supreme Court eventually removed Sharif as Prime Minister and barred him for life from running for public office. Then earlier this month, Sharif was convicted of corruption while taking care of his sick wife in London. So with the PML-N in disarray is Imran Khan favourite for the top job? Zafarullah Khan Former special adviser to Nawaz Sharif Syed Zafar Ali Shah Member of Imran Khan's Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mosharraf Zaidi Political analyst
July 18, 2018
