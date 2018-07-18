Monet and Boudin, The Dark Night turns 10 & The world's richest | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Monet and Boudin: 00:38 Curator, Juan Angel Lopez-Manzanares: 04:18 Global Art News: 12:15 Forbes Celebrity 100: The world's highest-paid entertainers: 13:47 Founder of Showbizmama.com, Sarah Tetteh: 14:35 Dark Night turns 10: 19:56 The legend of Zorro: 23:53